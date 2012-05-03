Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global Microcontrollers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the expanding microcontrollers market in Automotive segment. The Global Microcontrollers market has also been witnessing increasing applications in the Industrial segment. However, declining ASPs of microcontrollers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Microcontrollers Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Microcontrollers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Semiconductor Inc.



