Global Microdisplay Market 2012-2016

TechNavios analysts forecast the Global Microdisplay market to grow at a CAGR of 32.5 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of augmented reality devices. The market has also been witnessing increasing number of near-to-eye applications. However, the lack of acceptance of microdisplay-based products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavios report, the Global Microdisplay Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Microdisplay market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include AU Optronics Corp, eMagin Corp., Kopin Corp., and Universal Display Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Hana Microdisplay Technologies Inc., Himax Display Inc., Innovega Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Liteye Systems Inc., MicroOLED, Microvision Inc., Syndiant Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., and Sony Mobile Display Corp.

Companies Mentioned



