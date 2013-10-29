Global Microencapsulation Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Microencapsulation has been used across various industries since many years including agrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, paper industry and textiles. Microencapsulation is a process of coating small droplets or particles with a continuous film of polymeric material to produce small capsules known as microcapsules. There are many reasons behind encapsulation, some of them includes isolation from the surrounding, preventing evaporation of volatile substance, avoid unnecessary chemical attack on reactive materials and handling sticky material. In pharmaceutical industry, it has revolutionized the development of drug delivery by providing protection to encapsulated active ingredients against degradation and ensuring sustained release of drugs. Other advantages include masking the bitterness of certain drugs, targeted delivery to specific sites and ability to reduce adverse effects associated with some drugs. Most commonly used techniques for microencapsulation are chemical, physiochemical and electrostatic and mechanical processes. Chemical method involves in situ polymerization while physiochemical process includes separation based on coacervation phase, complex emulsion and dispersion. Pan coating, spray drying and bed granulator are the types of mechanical processes. Micro-K containing potassium chloride is encapsulated to enhance its release.



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Owing to factors such as ability to mask tastes, causing improved drug delivery and increased demand for pharmaceutical drugs across the globe, the market for microencapsulation will experience a steady growth worldwide. Recently many products have lost their patent exclusivity and few are expected to lose in future, in order to extend their market exclusivity, these products may undergo microencapsulation to enhance their therapeutic effect. Generic manufacturers find microencapsulation to add value to their products.



Some of the key players operating in this market space are Glatt Pharmaceutical Services, EmulTech, NLAB Bioscience, Tagra, MicroTek Laboratories, PARTICLE SCIENCES, Inc., BioVolutions, Coating Place, Inc., Surmodics and SonoTek. ET4ME, a microencapsulation system introduced by EmulTech, an Europian company headquartered in the Neatherland in collaboration with another Europian company Asica is able to enhance the bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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