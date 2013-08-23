Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Microfinance Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Microfinance market to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased focus on the untapped markets. The Global Microfinance market has also been witnessing the formation of credit bureau for microfinance institutions. However, the issue of sustainability with respect to outreach could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Microfinance Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in East Asia and the Pacific region, Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa; it also covers the Global Microfinance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., Compartamos Banco (Mexico), Grameen Bank (Bangladesh), and SKS Microfinance.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are ACLEDA Bank plc, ASA, Bandhan, Basix, BRAC, Compartamos Banco, Grameen bank, SKS Microfinance, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, and Vietnam Bank for Social Policies.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., Compartamos Banco (Mexico), Grameen Bank (Bangladesh), SKS Microfinance, ACLEDA Bank plc, ASA, Bandhan, Basix, BRAC, Compartamos Banco, Grameen bank, SKS Microfinance, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, and Vietnam Bank for Social Policies.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140194/global-microfinance-market-2012-2016.html