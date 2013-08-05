Global Microfinance Market 2012-2016 Available Through MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Global Microfinance market to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased focus on the untapped markets. The Global Microfinance market has also been witnessing the formation of credit bureau for microfinance institutions. However, the issue of sustainability with respect to outreach could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-microfinance-market-2012-2016



Global Microfinance Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in East Asia and the Pacific region, Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa; it also covers the Global Microfinance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172402



The key vendors dominating this space include Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., Compartamos Banco (Mexico), Grameen Bank (Bangladesh), and SKS Microfinance.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/