Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Microfluidics is a science that deals with the study of flow of liquid through the channels of micrometer size. It basically deals with the control and manipulation of fluids that is geometrically constrained to a sub-millimeter scale. Microfluidics field came into existence in 1990’s when microscale analytical chemistry technique and microelectronic technology began to be recognized. Since then microfluidics field has grown rapidly to control laboratory handling, processing and analytical techniques.



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Microfluidics also referred as lab-on-chip or micrototal analysis provides a wide range of applications in the areas of biological and chemical analysis. The miniaturization of bioanalytical techniques offers considerable advantages such as reduction of the size of the equipment and parallel operation for multiple analysis. Moreover, microlfuidic devices significantly reduce the sample volume and carry out the reaction, detection and separation quickly. Currently, microfluidic devices has been implemented in variety of biological applications that includes PCR amplification, DNA sequencing, amino acid and protein analysis, immunoassays and other areas.



The microfluidic devices market is poised to show an impressive growth in the near future owing to advancements in proteomics and genomics field. The growth potential in this field has been driven due to acceleration in the fields of drug delivery, drug screening, biosensing, single cell or molecule analysis and point of care diagnostics. Moreover, through microfluidics entire bench top laboratory protocols can be integrated into a single chip that further supports the growth of microfluidic devices market.



Microfluidic market is a fast evolving market and has also been incorporated into the chemical and life sciences industry which are developing wide range of analytical and diagnostic applications. Microfluidics is further adding functionality to many of the MEMS devices. The technology facilitates chemical and biological reactions to be carried out and analyzed using typically nanoliter sample volume. Additionally, microfluidics is also gaining momentum in the field of environmental monitoring, polymer synthesis, food monitoring, military applications and other areas.



Microfluidic devices market is witnessing a significant competition among the vendors. The major players engaged in manufacturing of microfluidic devices are RainDance Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Dolomite Center Ltd. and other significant manufacturers.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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