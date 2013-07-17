Global Microgrids Market- Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Factors such as increasing demand and cost of energy along with ageing energy infrastructure are driving microgrid market globally. Microgrid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the period of 2012-2018. With advantages such as fewer line losses, lower demand of infrastructure and the ability to rely on more localized sources of power generation, microgrid is gaining more popularity in commercial, military and industrial sectors.



Microgrid is the integrated system of distributed energy resources operating as a single grid. It is a smaller version of traditional electrical grid or smart digitalized grid working parallel or isolated from existing power network grid.



This research report analyzes the Microgrid Market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and micro factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



Segmentation & Analysis



The report segments and analyzes the “Microgrid Market- Global Industry size, market share, trends, analysis and forecasts 2012-2018” on the basis of following sub-categories:



Microgrid Types



Institutional/Campus Microgrid

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Smart Microgrid

Rudimentary Microgrid

Remote Off-grid Systems/Islanded Microgrid

Grid-connected Microgrid



Some of the key players in this market are Encorp Inc., Pareto Energy Ltd., Power Analytics Corp., Viridity Energy among others.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World



