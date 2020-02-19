Global Microlearning Market 2020 Impressive Growth by 2020 : Emerging Players Are Axonify, IBM, Bigtincan, SwissVBS

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The microlearning market report presents the best market and business solutions to ICT industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. The market definition gives the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this business research report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for the ICT industry. The information and market insights underlined in the Microlearning assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.



According to the latest research, global demand for microlearning market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be various benefits of these training methods such as better knowledge retention and greater performance benefits.



What are the major market growth drivers?



Increasing volume of deskless/mobile workers worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market



Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth



High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver



Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method



Microlearning market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Microlearning market.



Market Segmentation



If you are involved in the Microlearning industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry (Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)



Regional and Country-level Analysis



To comprehend Global Microlearning market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Microlearning market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microlearning market are Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM Corporation; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills



In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages



