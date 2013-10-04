Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global MicroRNA Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global MicroRNA market to grow at a CAGR of 17.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in microRNA research funding. The Global MicroRNA market has also been witnessing the discovery and development of microRNAs as biomarkers for diseases. However, the high R&D costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global MicroRNA Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global MicroRNA market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Exiqon A/S, and Santaris Pharma A/S.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Access Pharmaceuticals, Aegera Therapeutics Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Antisense Pharma GmbH, Aparna Biosciences Corp., Applied Biological Materials Inc., Arrowhead Research Corp., AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Asuragen Inc., Benitec Biopharma Ltd., BioCancell Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Idec Inc., CBC Comprehensive Biomarker Center GmbH, Clontech Laboratories Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., EMD4Biosciences, Expression Genetics Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corp., GeneCopoeia Inc., GenoSensor Corp., Gensignia Inc., Groove Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Illumina Inc., InteRNA Technologies B.V., Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc., LC Sciences Llc, Life Technologies Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., miRagen Therapeutics Inc., Mirna Therapeutics Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phalanx Biotech Group, PhaseRx Inc., Prolias Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Rosetta Genomics Ltd., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., Sanofi U.S., Sarepta Therapeutics, Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Sirnaomics Inc., siRNAsense AS, Sylentis SA, Tacere Therapeutics Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Theradiag, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WaferGen Biosystems Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Exiqon A/S, Santaris Pharma A/S., Access Pharmaceuticals, Aegera Therapeutics Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Antisense Pharma GmbH, Aparna Biosciences Corp., Applied Biological Materials Inc., Arrowhead Research Corp., AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Asuragen Inc., Benitec Biopharma Ltd., BioCancell Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Idec Inc., CBC Comprehensive Biomarker Center GmbH, Clontech Laboratories Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., EMD4Biosciences, Expression Genetics Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corp., GeneCopoeia Inc., GenoSensor Corp., Gensignia Inc., Groove Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Illumina Inc., InteRNA Technologies B.V., Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc., LC Sciences Llc, Life Technologies Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., miRagen Therapeutics Inc., Mirna Therapeutics Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phalanx Biotech Group, PhaseRx Inc., Prolias Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Rosetta Genomics Ltd., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., Sanofi U.S., Sarepta Therapeutics, Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Sirnaomics Inc., siRNAsense AS, Sylentis SA, Tacere Therapeutics Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Theradiag, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WaferGen Biosystems Inc.



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