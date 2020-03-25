Global Microwave Devices Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Thales Group, Teledyne Defense Electronics, L3Harris Narda-MITEQ

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global microwave devices market size is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 to 2026 owing to a surge in the demand for secured military communication. A microwave device is similar to a transistor or a diode that are used in high frequency applications. Continuous advancements in technology have led to the manufacture of various electronic and microwave components with the integration of solid-state electronics and microwave operations. Microwave devices have a wide variety of applications in various industries such as communications, marine radar, civil airborne, and automobiles.



Technological proliferations, in the medical industry, are anticipated to enable the use of advanced technologies such as microwave ablation. This technology uses a microwave, which is focused on the infected tissue and heated, to avoid excess nerve damage. Furthermore, these devices are also used to remove unwanted tissue mass such as a tumor. They are widely used in medical applications, owing to their short wavelengths, which reduce excessive surface penetration, and ability to allow precise ablations. The devices are mainly used in treating diseases such as skin cancers, uterine fibroids, and corneal ablation.



The growing usage of mobile phones, mainly in the emerging economies, is enabling the use of microwave devices, owing to their high frequencies that allow data transmission over long distances. Advancements in healthcare facilities are expected to further improve the microwave devices market growth in these regions, due to increased production of low-cost and affordable medical devices. The North American region has developed medical infrastructure and the latest technologies for facilitating extensive use of these devices.



Segment by Key players:

- Thales Group

- Teledyne Defense Electronics

- L3Harris Narda-MITEQ

- Wireless Excellence Limited

- MicroWave Technology, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Active Microwave Devices

- Passive Microwave Devices



Segment by Application:

- Space & Communication

- Defense

- Commercial

Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Microwave Devices Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Microwave Devices Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Microwave Devices Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Microwave Devices Market Forecast

4.5.1. Microwave Devices Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Microwave Devices Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Microwave Devices Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Microwave Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Microwave Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Microwave Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Microwave Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Microwave Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Microwave Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Microwave Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Microwave Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Microwave Devices Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



