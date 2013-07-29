Global Middleware Messaging Market 2013: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- This study illustrates the mission critical middleware messaging market driving forces. It describes the principal competitive factors that impact the success of mission critical messaging solutions. Market pitfalls and market opportunities are addressed in the comprehensive market study that lays out strategy considerations in considerable detail: Markets at $8.6 billion in 2012 are anticipated to reach $27.4 billion by 2019. Growth will occur as a result of the rapid rollout of apps to support the 7.4 billion smart phones in use by 2019 and to support the sensor networks that are the Internet of things.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the middleware messaging market research study, "Cloud and collaboration are leveraging messaging that supports information exchange between mobile devices. The Internet of things is adopting messaging at this time. These areas are providing significant growth for middleware messaging markets. WinterGreen Research is seeing IBM and the dominant vendor, providing reliable messaging for enterprises and tying together open systems software messaging systems with wrappers. It is even used to support exchange of information among various Microsoft Exchange email servers because of the tremendous reliability provided."



Mission critical messaging middleware from IBM is the base for software systems integration projects used to implement smart phone apps, mobile applications for the web, cloud computing, and enterprise collaboration suites. IBM WebSphere MQ is the IT industry defacto standard for mission critical information messaging. The IBM WebSphere MQ product continues to completely dominate the enterprise middleware messaging market.



IBM WebSphere MQ is used in the front end distributed systems to interconnect Java messaging when once and only once mission critical capability is needed. It is used on the back end mainframe systems to connect the mainframe to various databases and to distributed systems. IBM WebSphere MQ is a key component used to manage quantum increases in the quantity of data being generated.



Mission critical messaging provides cross platform, cross application support for once and only once delivery of packets of information of files across the network. It is supporting enterprise response to business change. By providing a foundation base for services oriented architecture (SOA), mission critical messaging enables the distributed, globally integrated enterprise to interconnect people and sensors over the Internet.



Decoupled message transport is a significant aspect of modernized IT. It is the base for Cloud, SOA, collaboration tools, and virtualized IT. IBM WebSphereMQ is a defacto industry mission critical messaging standard because it is used quadrillions of times per day worldwide to transport messages between applications. IBM WebSphereMQ is used as a wrapper for other HTTPS, JMS, and SOAP application messaging. It is used to achieve FTP transport.



Mission critical messaging represents a major aspect of IT as data processing moves away from a stack and into an SOA ESB services cloud computing environment that relies on transport. The value of mission critical messaging for SOA is that it leverages a services bus ESB computing environment. Cloud computing is creating new economies of scale for virtualized IT. Data centers are moving away from siloed applications and batch processing to real time systems.



As real time systems are implemented in the cloud, what were scale out distributed server farms for each separate application is giving way to virtualized systems that run simultaneously on one platform. IBM WebSphereMQ becomes a significant aspect of virtualization because it is so good at managing decoupled messages.



View All Technology Related Reports:http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Mobile changes how consumers behave. Users leverage mobility to communicate. They use it to improve their daily lives. Mobile is growing through existing data services and new services. Users demand connectivity anywhere and anytime. Enterprises are beginning to exploit the opportunities provided by mobility. Mobile communications permit the enterprise improve efficiency by enabling remote services and sales people to work efficiently, by enabling better access to enterprise records from remote sites, by streamlining processes, and by supporting new business models. Worldwide application server market revenues are forecast to grow 17.5% year-over-year from $7.4 billion in 2012 to $30.1 billion by 2019. This is in the context of a world communications infrastructure that is changing. Technology is enabling interaction, innovation, and sharing of knowledge in new ways and application servers promise to bring significant capability to enterprises seeking mission critical solutions to making the Internet available for productive, efficient use.



