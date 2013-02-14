Global Middleware Messaging Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Mission Critical Middleware Messaging: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018. The 2012 study has 503 pages, 192 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as middleware messaging becomes the foundation for cloud computing and enterprise participation in mobile markets.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/135660



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the middleware messaging market research study, “Cloud and collaboration are great areas providing significant growth for middleware messaging markets. WinterGreen Research is seeing leading vendors including IBM planning emphasis in product development around mobile. IBM is building on the MQTT (Telemetry) work which portends to provide significant competitive advantage to users who buy the IBM product as they position to leverage the further evolution of modern virtualized computing systems.”



Mission critical messaging provides cross platform, cross application support for once and only once delivery of packets of information of files across the network. It is supporting enterprise response to business change. By providing a foundation base for services oriented architecture (SOA), mission critical messaging enables the distributed, globally integrated enterprise. Decoupled message transport is a significant aspect of modernized IT. It is the base for Cloud, SOA, collaboration tools, and virtualized IT.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



IBM WebSphereMQ is a defacto industry mission critical messaging standard. It is used quadrillions of times per day worldwide to transport messages between applications. IBM WebSphereMQ is used as a wrapper for other HTTPS, JMS, and SOAP application messaging. It is used to achieve FTP transport.



Mission critical messaging represents a major aspect of IT as data processing moves away from a stack and into an SOA ESB services cloud computing environment that relies on transport. The value of mission critical messaging for SOA is that it leverages a services bus ESB computing environment. Cloud computing is creating new economies of scale for virtualized IT. Data centers are moving away from siloed applications and batch processing to real time systems.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/135660



As real time systems are implemented in the cloud, what were scale out distributed server farms for each separate application is giving way to virtualized systems that run simultaneously on one platform. IBM WebSphereMQ becomes a significant aspect of virtualization because it is so good at managing decoupled messages.



An application server stack is not as flexible as the decoupled mission critical message structure. As SOA and cloud take hold, the value of the robust highly evolved defacto industry standard WebSphereMQ becomes apparent.



Open systems products and competitive products do not have the market penetration of WebSphere MQ and SOAP, JMS, MSMQ, and Sonic MQ. Vendor messaging systems are among products that are managed with IBM WebSphere MQ wrappers. Messaging systems have decoupling functions evolved for application to application message transfer. Vendors and open systems are positioned to compete effectively in the mission critical messaging market by leveraging once and only once delivery using wrapper technology.



Mature transport technologies have a strong customer base that supports and funds product enhancements. FTP transport for files is a significant addition to the IBM WebSphere MQ brand. The transport technologies SOAP and JMS among others are generally utilized as modules that are wrapped in the mature IBM WebSphereMQ transport layer to achieve mission critical functionality.



This study illustrates the mission critical middleware messaging market driving forces. It describes the principal competitive factors that impact the success of mission critical messaging solutions. Market pitfalls and market opportunities are addressed in the comprehensive market study that lays out strategy considerations in considerable detail: Markets at $8.7 billion in 2011 are anticipated to reach $26.1 billion by 2018.



Latest Reports:

Cardiac Event Ambulatory Monitors and Recorders: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/134652

Application Server Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/134651