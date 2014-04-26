Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Military Armored Vehicles Market provide protection to army personnel from bombs and IEDs. These vehicles are covered with armor and are armed with weapons. These vehicles are used extensively in wars and border patrols.



Analysts forecast the Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles market will grow at a CAGR of 2.58 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, it considers the annual revenue generated from the sales of armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles to the military.



Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- General Dynamics Corp.

- Nexter Group

- OJSC Research and Production Corp. Uralvagonzavod

- Rheinmetall AG



Other Prominent Vendors

- BAE Systems Hagglunds AB

- China North Industries Corp.

- Denel Land Systems

- Hyundai Rotem Co.

- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

- Navistar Defense LLC

- Oto Melara

- Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS

- Oshkosh Defense Inc.

- Panhard General Defense SA

- Renault Trucks Defense SAS



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Market Driver

- Increase in Global Defense Budget.

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Market Challenge

- Rapid Technological Changes.



Market Trend

- Increase in R&D Activities.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?