Global Military Aviation MRO Market Research 2014-2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2014-2024 Report published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



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Key Findings



- The global military aviation MRO market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 3.35% during 2014-2024.

- North America, followed by Asia Pacific, are expected to be the largest aviation MRO markets with a cumulative market share of more than 75%

- Multi-role aircraft MRO segment is expected to dominate the military aviation MRO market with a share of 43.4%

- Defense budget cuts expected to channel more funds towards the sector



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Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the global military aviation MRO market with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aviation MRO activities, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Global military aviation MRO market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the military aviation MRO market during 2014-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for military aviation MRO. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the military aviation MRO market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of the defense ministries around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants



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- SWOT analysis of the military aviation MRO market: analysis of the industry characteristics by determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the military aviation MRO industry

- Global military aviation MRO country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the military aviation MRO industry expected to be in demand in each region

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during the forecast period

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military aviation MRO industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



Reasons to buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the military aviation MRO market and to identify emerging/declining markets over the next ten years.

- This report will give the user a thorough, fact based analysis, with information about demand for various military aviation MRO segments in each of the top ten countries and the underlying factors that are driving the demand. For example, the Indian MoD is in the process of modernizing its military including its aircraft fleet to strengthen its capabilities, especially in the multi-role aircraft MRO domain.

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the major industries that are driving the military aviation MRO market which will provide the user with a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. For example, the Indian military is focusing on outsourcing aviation MRO contracts to foreign players in the market, excluding line maintenance work which will be carried out indigenously.

- The major programs section will inform the user about major programs being undertaken by defense ministries and governments in different segments of the military aviation MRO market during the forecast period.

- Detailed profiles of the top military aviation MROmanufacturers and service providers around the world with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

- A deep qualitative analysis of the global military aviation MRO sector covering sections including demand drivers, SWOT, industry trends, latest technological developments etc.



Related Reports -



The Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2014 - 2024



The Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2014-2024 Report published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



Key Findings

The global maritime and border security market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 6.82% during 2014-2024

Asia Pacific, followed by North America, are expected to be the largest maritime and border security markets with a cumulative market share of more than 66%

The maritime surveillance and detection segment is expected to dominate the maritime and border security market with a share of 45.6%

An increasing threat of cross border terrorism, maritime crimes, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and border disputes are anticipated to encourage sustained investment in the maritime and border security domain.



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