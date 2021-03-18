Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Military Battery Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The major factor contributing to the growth of the military battery market is expected to witness an upsurge in demand over the coming years due to the growing usage of high-power density and lightweight military batteries in hi-tech military systems. In the military environment, an ideal battery is especially utilized for heavy applications in military growing vehicles, underground vehicles, and others, which is boosting the growth of the military battery market. With the growth in power consumption from the latest technology in the armed forces, the military battery market is projected to bolster the demand for the market. According to the military battery market report, modernization in the military forces across the country has stimulated the growth of the military battery market. For instance, as per the "Council on Foreign Relations," China's military modernization program in the nation expend US$ 17.5 billion in the defense industry will further boost the growth of the market.



As per the military battery market research, the strong demand for energy storage across the world will further drive the growth of the military battery market. The integration of several developing electronic devices, including wearable devices for night vision applications, has been increasing the defense industry. These devices require to be powered by batteries, thereby uplifting the demand for the market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, charging issues regarding rechargeable military batteries and enhanced battery management systems will restrain market growth.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Military Battery Market



Military Battery Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Arotech Corporation

- BREN-TRONICS,INC.

- EaglePicher Technologies

- ENERSYS

- Saft

- BST SYSTEMS, Inc.

- Cell-Con

- DENCHI POWER

- Lincad Ltd.

- Mathews Battery Assemblers



Voltage Segment Drivers



Based on the voltage, 12-24V is projected to lead the market due to the reduction in the logistics cost and decreased burden of carrying extra batteries. These batteries are utilized in streetlights, speed control systems, etc.



Mode Segment Drivers



Based on the Mode, rechargeable is predicted to lead the market as these batteries are environmentally friendly and leave some carbon footprints. They are widely adopted by governmental bodies, including the US, for underwater vehicles, groundwater vehicles, etc. Additionally, rechargeable batteries utilize less energy as a result of a battery charger is more efficient and cost-saving than a new battery production.



To Know More About Military Battery Market



Military Battery Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Voltage:



- Less Than 12V

- 12-24V

- More Than 24V



Segmentation by Type:



- Lead Acid

- Nickel-Based

- Lithium-Ion



Segmentation by Mode:



- Rechargeable

- Non-Rechargeable



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research

GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.