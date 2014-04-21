Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Military Electro-optic Infrared Systems Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Military Electro-optic Infrared Systems

EO/IR systems are one of the important systems used by the militaries. EO/IR systems find its uses in various technologies which is positioned on target accordingly. Target intentionality decides the preference of the spectral bands. For instance, missile launch detection system relies on the exhaust of the missile, which yields large radiation in the ultraviolet spectral region. The spectral band choice is also influenced by the unexpected change in the atmospheric transmission and scattering. EO/IR mission are classified into two categories: extended fully imaged targets and point targets.

Analysts forecast the Global Military Electro-optic Infrared Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Military Electro Optical Infrared Systems market during the period 2014-2018. The report considers 2013 as the base year and provides data for the trailing 12 months. To calculate the market size, it considers the annual revenue generated from the sale of EO/IR systems to the military for its ground, naval, airborne, and UAV platforms. The report also presents the vendor landscape of the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four market vendors in 2013. .

Global Military Electro Optical Infrared Systems Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Military Electro Optical Infrared Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

BAE Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Raytheon Co.

General Dynamics Corp.

Thales SA

Other Prominent Vendors



DRS Technologies

Elbit Systems Ltd.

EOIR Technologies Inc.

FLIR Systems

Harris Corp.

L3 Wescam

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Theon Sensors SA

Ultra Electronics Holding



Market Driver

Growing Conflicts between Nations

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Rapid Technological Changes

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

Increase in R&D Activities

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems plc ,Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,Raytheon Co.,General Dynamics Corp.,Thales SA ,DRS Technologies ,Elbit Systems Ltd.,EOIRTechnologies Inc. ,FLIR Systems,Harris Corp.,L3 Wescam ,Lockheed Martin Corp.,Northrop Grumman Corp.,Theon Sensors SA,Ultra Electronics Holding



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153098/global-military-electro-optic-infrared-systems-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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