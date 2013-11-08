Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape And Strategic Insights: Market Profile



Synopsis



This report shows the leading Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



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Summary



- The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market. It provides an overview of key Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft companies catering to the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

- The global military aircraft market is highly competitive, with large numbers of suppliers around the globe. Within the global military aircraft market, the US is the leading defense spender and has well-developed domestic aircraft industry, which allow them to be self-reliant. The economic crisis resulted in defense budget cuts, mainly in European and North American countries, and has resulted in the cancellation of some military aircraft programs such as F-22 Raptor.



Reasons To Buy



The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile"" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

2.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation: Overview

2.1.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation: Products and services

2.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation: Recent Announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation: Alliances

2.1.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation: Recent contract wins

2.1.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation.: Financial analysis

2.1.7 Boeing: Overview

2.1.8 Boeing: Products and services

2.1.9 Boeing: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.10 Boeing: Alliances

2.1.11 Boeing: Recent Contract wins

2.1.12 Boeing: Financial analysis

2.1.13 Cassidian: Overview

2.1.14 Cassidian: Products and services

2.1.15 Cassidian: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.16 Cassidian: Alliances



Latest Reports:

Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile



Synopsis



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



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Summary



This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



Reasons To Buy



The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile"" allows you to:



- Understand the major Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Market Size And Drivers: Market Profile

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-2013-2023-market-size-and-drivers-market-profile



Synopsis



This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178505



Summary



The global military aircraft market is estimated to value US$66.2 billion in 2013. The market consists of six categories of aircraft: multi-role, transport, attack, reconnaissance and surveillance, bombers, and training. The value of the global military aircraft market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period, to reach US$85 billion by 2023.



Reasons To Buy



The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile"" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market with current and forecast market values.

- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market.

- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market.



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