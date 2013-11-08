Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile



Synopsis:-



This report offers detailed analysis of the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market.



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Summary:-



The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 Country Analysis: Market Profile"" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



Reasons To Buy:-



The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 Country Analysis: Market Profile"" allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Country Analysis - Military Aircraft Market

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.1.1 Multi-role aircraft expected to account for the largest share of US military aircraft expenditure

2.1.2 Transport aircraft expected to constitute the second largest market share in the US

2.1.3 Poseidon P-8A program to drive the reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft market in the US during the forecast period.

2.2 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.2.1 Russian transport aircraft market to witness second highest expenditure during the forecast period

2.2.2 Procurement of Su-35S aircraft to drive the multi-role aircraft segment

2.2.3 Procurement of bombers is expected to constitute the third largest military aircraft market share in Russia

2.3 UK Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.3.1 Multi-role aircraft expected to account for the highest expenditure in the UK

2.3.2 Future Strategic Tanker Aircraft (FSTA) program to drive the UK MoD\'s expenditure on transport aircraft

2.4 France Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.4.1 French multi-role aircraft market to witness highest expenditure during the forecast period

2.4.2 Transport aircraft expected to account for the second largest segment in the French military aircraft market

2.5 Australia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023



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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



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