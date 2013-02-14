Global Military Ground Robot Market 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Military Ground Robots and Unmanned Vehicles. The 2012 study has 609 pages, 274 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth. Just as the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan are winding down, leaving a lot of spare devices, the military is seeking to develop a modernization strategy.



Military ground robots promise to provide the core technology for management of conflict as strict nationalism in military matters is being replaced by the new era of terrorist threats. Military robot are used globally. Growth comes as the nature of combat changes in every region while the globally integrated enterprise replaces nationalistic dominance.



Military robots provide modernization of the military and automated process applied to the defense industry. Process is the next wave of military evolution. As automated systems and networking complement the Internet, communication is facilitated on a global basis. The military charter is shifting to providing protection against terrorists and people seek to maintain a safe, mobile, independent lifestyle. Much of the military mission is moving to adopt a police force training mission, seeking to achieve protection of civilian populations on a worldwide basis.



According to Susan Eustis, the lead author of the study, "the purchase of military robots s is driven by the need for modernization of the military." The new military is dependent on flexibility and early response. The use of military robots s is based on providing a robot that is less expensive to put in the field than a trained soldier and the desire to keep the trained soldiers out of harm's way. That automation of process and modernization has appeal to those who run the military.



Robots are automating military ground systems, permitting vital protection of soldiers and people in the field, creating the possibility of reduced fatalities. Mobile robotics operate independently of the operator.



We hear from military leaders all over the world that the plan going forward is to utilize automated process to replace the warfighters and keep them out of the line of fire. The military robot market.is evolving in this context.



The Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts gave rise to the development and use of military robotics. As these conflicts are resolved, the military robots are finding new uses as border patrol. The 250 kilometer demilitarized zone between South and North Korea is patrolled along its entire length. The border between the United States and Mexico is not patrolled continuously along its entire length.



In Europe you begin to see an opening of the borders while the US has become more strict. The border separating Israel from the territories is not continuously patrolled along its entire length. This issue of nationalistic border patrol is a complex one, some borders are opening while others are closing. There will be a variety of ways of managing a border for the foreseeable future. In any case, robots are sure to provide technology for protecting borders, protecting safety in cities, and building smarter cities.



Defense robot security systems have an emphasis on causality reduction during combat. This aim has resulted in investment in robotics technology because robots save lives. Robotic research is continuing to be a priority for government spending. The Army has a goal of making operational ground combat vehicles unmanned. The US Navy and Marines have similar initiatives.



Robots are set to play a more significant role in military operations going forward. Just as automated process has revolutionized the banking and insurance industry, so also robotics is set to revolutionize the military and all security. Better surveillance and better automated mobility controlled from a relatively safe remote site are the aim of achieving military robotics.



In the military operations, thousands of robots were used in Iraq and Afghanistan. As the US withdraws from these areas there will be an adjustment in the quantities of military robots ordered. In the longer term, the use of military robots will increase as they replace the need to put war fighters in the line of direct fire. The use of military robots in the Armed Services is expected to increase worldwide. Military robots are significantly less expensive to use than human fighters. United States Army modernization program has been implemented as the Army brigade combat team modernization program.



Roboticists are more advanced in their training and in the tools available to create robots. Robots are modular permitting repurposing in the field. Military robots have evolved from units used in the field to manage different situations that arise. Robots save lives.



Defense security systems have an emphasis on causality reduction during combat. This has resulted in investment in robotics technology that is useful. Robotic research is on the fast track for government spending. Congress is seeking to make an Army has operational ground combat vehicles that are unmanned. The US Navy and Marines have similar initiatives underway.



Military ground robot market forecast analysis indicates that vendor strategy is to pursue developing new applications that leverage leading edge technology. Robot solutions are achieved by leveraging the ability to innovate, to bring products to market quickly. Military purchasing authorities seek to reduce costs through design and outsourcing. Vendor capabilities depend on the ability to commercialize the results of research in order to fund further research. Government funded research is evolving some more ground robot capability.



Military ground robot markets at $3.4 billion in 2011 are anticipated to reach $12.3 billion by 2018.



