Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Military Helicopter MRO

MRO refers to the activity of fixing any broken-down or out-of-order devices or the process of preventing the breakdown of equipment. This can involve both routine check-ups and complete overhauls of an engine and other parts. Military helicopter MRO activities are driven by the increase in the fleet of newly-acquired military helicopters worldwide.

Analysts forecast the Global Military Helicopter MRO market will grow at a CAGR of 2.41 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Military Helicopter MRO market during the period 2014-2018. To calculate market size, it considers the annual revenue generated from the MRO and modernization of military helicopters.

Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Military Helicopter MRO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Airbus Helicopter

AugustaWeatland NV

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

Russian Helicopter JSC

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



BAE Systems plc

Denel Aviation

DynCorp International

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockeheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Pratt & Whitney

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Rolls Royce Holding plc

RUAG Aviation

Safran SA

The Boeing Co.

Thales SA



Key Market Driver

Increased Focus of OEMs on MRO.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Complex Regulatory Requirements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Helicopter, AugustaWeatland NV, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Russian Helicopter JSC, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., BAE , Systems plc, Denel Aviation, DynCorp International, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. , Lockeheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corp., Pratt & Whitney, Rockwell Collins Inc., Rolls Royce Holding plc, RUAG Aviation, Safran SA, The Boeing Co., Thales SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153539/global-military-helicopter-mro-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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