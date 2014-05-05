Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
About Military Helicopter MRO
MRO refers to the activity of fixing any broken-down or out-of-order devices or the process of preventing the breakdown of equipment. This can involve both routine check-ups and complete overhauls of an engine and other parts. Military helicopter MRO activities are driven by the increase in the fleet of newly-acquired military helicopters worldwide.
Analysts forecast the Global Military Helicopter MRO market will grow at a CAGR of 2.41 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Military Helicopter MRO market during the period 2014-2018. To calculate market size, it considers the annual revenue generated from the MRO and modernization of military helicopters.
Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Military Helicopter MRO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
Airbus Helicopter
AugustaWeatland NV
Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.
Russian Helicopter JSC
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.
Other Prominent Vendors
BAE Systems plc
Denel Aviation
DynCorp International
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Lockeheed Martin
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Pratt & Whitney
Rockwell Collins Inc.
Rolls Royce Holding plc
RUAG Aviation
Safran SA
The Boeing Co.
Thales SA
Key Market Driver
Increased Focus of OEMs on MRO.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
Complex Regulatory Requirements.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned
Airbus Helicopter, AugustaWeatland NV, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Russian Helicopter JSC, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., BAE , Systems plc, Denel Aviation, DynCorp International, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. , Lockeheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corp., Pratt & Whitney, Rockwell Collins Inc., Rolls Royce Holding plc, RUAG Aviation, Safran SA, The Boeing Co., Thales SA
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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153539/global-military-helicopter-mro-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
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Naperville
Illinois
United States
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