Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile



This report offers detailed analysis of the global Military Radar market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Military Radar market.



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Summary



"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Military Radar, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Military Radar programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Military Radar spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading Military Radar programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Country Analysis - Military Radar Market

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.1.1 Airborne radars expected to constitute the largest market share in the US

2.1.2 Ground-based radars expected to account for the second largest share of US military radar expenditure

2.1.3 Demand for naval radars expected to increase during the forecast period

2.2 China Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.2.1 Ground-based radars segment to attract significant funding during the forecast period

2.2.2 Spending on airborne radars segment expected to be driven by hostile political environment

2.2.3 Naval radars to account for the third largest segment of the Chinese military radar market

2.3 Indian Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.3.1 Ground-based radars segment expected to account for the largest share

2.3.2 Airborne radar systems to account for the second largest expenditure

2.3.3 Spending on naval radars to be robust during the forecast period

2.4 South Korea Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.4.1 Airborne radars to account for the largest share of expenditure during the forecast period

2.4.2 South Korea\'s unresolved conflict with North Korea to drive the spending on ground-based radars

2.4.3 Naval radars to account for the third largest sector in the South Korean military radar market

2.5 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.5.1 Demand for airborne military radar systems to increase during the forecast period

2.5.2 Ground-based radar segment to register a CAGR of 0.62% over the forecast period

2.5.3 Procurement of naval radar system expected to continue till 2018

2.6 Germany Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.6.1 Demand for airborne military radars in Germany to remain high

2.6.2 Space-based radars to account for the second largest area of expenditure in Germany

2.6.3 Bodenberwachungsradar program to drive ground-based radar segment in Germany

2.7 The United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.7.1 Airborne military radar market in the UK to increase during the forecast period

2.7.2 Naval radar segment is expected to constitute the second largest market share in UK

2.8 UAE Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.8.1 Expenditure on the ground-based military radars expected to decline during the forecast period

2.8.2 Augmented by high expenditure on sophisticated fighter aircrafts, the UAE Airborne military radars market will continue to have upward trend during the forecast period

2.9 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.9.1 The market for airborne military radars expected to increase during the forecast period

2.9.2 The procurement of radars for THAAD missiles to drive the ground-based radar market

2.1 Brazil Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.10.1 Brazil ground-based radar procurement expected to continue till 2019

2.10.2 Airborne radar to account for second largest share of Brazilian radar spending

2.10.3 Naval radars to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period

2.11 South Africa Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.11.1 Airborne military radars market to increase during the forecast period

2.11.2 Naval radars account for second largest share of South African radar spending

2.12 Algeria Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.12.1 Airborne military radar market to decline during the forecast period

2.12.2 Algeria expected to procure naval radar systems

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Leading Military Radar Markets and Top Three Segments

Table 2: US Military Radar Market Overview

Table 3: Major Military Radar Programs

Table 4: Chinese Military Radar Market Overview

Table 5: Indian Military Radar Market Overview

Table 6: Major Indian Military Radar Programs

Table 7: South Korean Military Radar Market Overview

Table 8: Major South Korean Military Radar Programs

Table 9: Russian Military Radar Market Overview

Table 10: Major Russian Military radar Programs

Table 11: German Military Radar Market Overview

Table 12: Major German Military Radar Programs

Table 13: UK Military Radar Market Overview

Table 14: Major UK Military Radar Programs

Table 15: UAE Military Radar - Market Overview

Table 16: Major UAE Military Radar Programs

Table 17: Saudi Arabian Military Radar Market Overview

Table 18: Major Saudi Arabian Military Radar Programs

Table 19: Brazilian Military Radar Market Overview

Table 20: Key Brazilian Military Radar Programs

Table 21: South African Military Radar Market Overview

Table 22: Major South African Military Radar Programs

Table 23: Algeria Military Radar Market Overview

Table 24: Major Algeria Military Radar Programs



Figure 1: Military Radar Market in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 2: Military Radar Market Split By Category in the US (%), 2013-2023

Figure 3: Airborne Radar Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 4: Ground-based Radar Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 5: Naval Radar Market Size in the US (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 6: Military Radar Market in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 7: Military Radar Market Split By Category in China (%), 2013-2023

Figure 8: Ground-based Radar Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 9: Airborne Radar Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 10: Naval Radar Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023



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Figure 11: Military Radar Market in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 12: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in India (%), 2013-2023

Figure 13: Ground-based Radar Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 14: Airborne Radar Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 15: Naval Radar Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 16: South Korean Military Radar Market (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 17: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in South Korea (%), 2013-2023

Figure 18: Airborne Radar Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 19: Ground-based Radar Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 20: Naval Radar Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 21: Military Radar Market in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 22: Russian Military Radar Market Split by Sector (%), 2013-2023

Figure 23: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 24: Ground-based Military Radar Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 25: Naval Military Radar Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 26: Military Radar Market in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 27: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in Germany (%), 2013-2023

Figure 28: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 29: Space-based Military Radar Market Size in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 30: Ground-based Military Radar Market Size in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 31: Military Radar Market in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 32: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in UK (%), 2013-2023

Figure 33: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 34: Naval Military Radar Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 35: Military Radar Market in UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 36: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in UAE (%), 2013-2023

Figure 37: Ground-based Military Radar Market Size in UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 38: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 39: Military Radar Market in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 40: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in Saudi Arabia (%), 2013-2023

Figure 41: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 42: Ground-based Military Radar Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 43: Military Radar Market in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 44: Military Radar Market Split By Category in Brazil (%), 2013-2023

Figure 45: Ground-based Radar Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 46: Airborne Radar Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 47: Naval Radar Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 48: Military Radar Market in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 49: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in South Africa (%), 2013-2023

Figure 50: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 51: Naval Military Radar Market Size in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 52: Military Radar Market in Algeria (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 53: Military Radar Market Split by Sector in Algeria (%), 2013-2023

Figure 54: Airborne Military Radar Market Size in Algeria (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 55: Naval Military Radar Market Size in Algeria (US$ Million), 2013-2023



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