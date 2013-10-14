Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global Military Radar market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



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Summary



This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Military Radar. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major Military Radar programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176485



Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Major Military Radar Programs

2.1 Ground-based

2.1.1 India - Long range tracking radars

2.1.2 India - X-Band

2.1.3 US - Space Fence Program

2.2 Space-based

2.2.1 Germany - SARah - satellite-based radar reconnaissance system

2.2.2 Vietnam/Japan - Radar Imaging Satellites

2.2.3 Canada - RADARSAT Constellation Mission

2.3 Airborne

2.3.1 UK/Germany/Italy/Spain - Captor radar systems

2.3.2 US - Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS)

2.4 Naval

2.4.1 US - Air and Missile Defense Radar program

2.4.1 Germany - TRS-4D/NR Radar Program



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3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Program Details - Long Range Tracking Radars program

Table 2: Program Details - X-Band Radars

Table 3: Program Details - Space Fence Program

Table 4: Program Details - SARah - Satellite-based Radar Reconnaissance System

Table 5: Program Details - Radar Imaging Satellites

Table 6: Program Details - RADARSAT constellation mission

Table 7: Program Details - Captor radar systems program

Table 8: Program Details - Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS)

Table 9: Program Details - Air and Missile Defense Radar program

Table 10: Program Details - TRS-4D/NR radar



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The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-military-radar-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global Military Radar market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



Summary



This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Military Radar. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176485



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major Military Radar programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



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