Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile



This report shows the leading Military Rotorcraft market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Military Rotorcraft market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



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Summary



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military Rotorcraft market. It provides an overview of key Military Rotorcraft companies catering to the Military Rotorcraft sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



The global rotorcraft industry is highly concentrated with the majority of the market captured by six companies including Russian Helicopters, Bell helicopters, Sikorsky, Eurocopter, Boeing, and AgustaWestland. These companies operate globally through established subsidiaries in major countries.



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"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military Rotorcraft market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Military Rotorcraft companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Military Rotorcraft companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

2.1.1 Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: overview

2.1.2 Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: products and services

2.1.3 Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.4 Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: alliances

2.1.5 Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: recent contract wins

2.1.6 Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: financial analysis

2.1.7 Eurocopter SAS: overview

2.1.8 Eurocopter SAS: products and services

2.1.9 Eurocopter SAS: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.10 Eurocopter SAS: alliances

2.1.11 Eurocopter SAS: recent contract wins

2.1.12 Eurocopter SAS: financial analysis

2.1.13 MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, JSC: overview

2.1.14 MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, JSC: products and services

2.1.15 MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, JSC: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.16 MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, JSC: alliances

2.1.17 MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, JSC: recent contract wins

2.1.18 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): overview

2.1.19 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): products and services

2.1.20 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.21 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): alliances

2.1.22 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): recent contract wins

2.1.23 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): financial analysis

2.1.24 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): overview

2.1.25 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): products and services

2.1.26 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.27 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): alliances

2.1.28 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): recent contract wins

2.1.29 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): financial analysis

2.1.30 NHIndustries (NHI): overview

2.1.31 NHIndustries (NHI): products and services

2.1.32 NHIndustries (NHI): recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.33 NHIndustries (NHI): recent contract wins

2.1.34 Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd.: overview

2.1.35 Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd.: products and services

2.1.36 Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd.: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.37 Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd.: alliances

2.1.38 Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd.: recent contract wins

2.1.39 AgustaWestland: overview

2.1.40 AgustaWestland: products and services

2.1.41 AgustaWestland: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.42 AgustaWestland: alliances

2.1.43 AgustaWestland: recent contract wins

2.1.44 Boeing: overview

2.1.45 Boeing: products and services

2.1.46 Boeing: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.47 Boeing: alliances

2.1.48 Boeing: recent contract wins

2.1.49 Boeing: financial analysis

2.1.50 Sikorsky: overview

2.1.51 Sikorsky: products and services

2.1.52 Sikorsky: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.53 Sikorsky: alliances

2.1.54 Sikorsky: recent contract wins

2.1.55 Russian Helicopters, JSC: overview

2.1.56 Russian Helicopters, JSC: products and services

2.1.57 Russian Helicopters, JSC: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.58 Russian Helicopters, JSC: alliances

2.1.59 Russian Helicopters, JSC: recent contract wins

2.1.60 MD Helicopters: overview

2.1.61 MD Helicopters: products and services

2.1.62 MD Helicopters: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.63 MD Helicopters: alliances

2.1.64 MD Helicopters: recent contract wins

2.1.65 Turkish Aerospace Industries: overview

2.1.66 Turkish Aerospace Industries: products and services

2.1.67 Turkish Aerospace Industries: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.68 Turkish Aerospace Industries: alliances

2.1.69 Turkish Aerospace Industries: recent contract wins

2.1.70 Enstrom Helicopter Corporation: overview

2.1.71 Enstrom Helicopter Corporation: products and services

2.1.72 Enstrom Helicopter Corporation: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.73 Enstrom Helicopter Corporation: recent contract wins

2.1.74 Sagem: overview

2.1.75 Sagem: products and services

2.1.76 Sagem: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.77 Sagem: alliances

2.1.78 Sagem: recent contract awards

2.1.79 Lockheed Martin Corporation: overview

2.1.80 Lockheed Martin Corporation: products and services

2.1.81 Lockheed Martin Corporation: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.82 Lockheed Martin Corporation: alliances

2.1.83 Lockheed Martin Corporation: recent contract wins

2.1.84 Lockheed Martin Corporation: financial analysis

2.1.85 Rolls Royce: overview

2.1.86 Rolls Royce: products and services

2.1.87 Rolls Royce: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.88 Rolls Royce: alliances

2.1.89 Rolls Royce: recent contract wins

2.1.90 Rolls Royce: financial analysis

2.1.91 Helibras: overview

2.1.92 Helibras : products and services

2.1.93 Helibras : recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.94 Helibras: alliances

2.1.95 Helibras: recent contract wins

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



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Table 1: Competitive Landscape - Major Rotorcraft Manufacturers Worldwide and their Capabilities

Table 2: Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: Alliances

Table 3: Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.: Recent Contract Wins

Table 4: Eurocopter SAS: Alliances

Table 5: Eurocopter SAS: Recent Contract Wins

Table 6: MIL Moscow helicopter plant, JSC: Alliances

Table 7: MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, JSC: Recent Contract Wins

Table 8: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): Alliances

Table 9: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): Recent Contract Wins

Table 10: Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): Alliances

Table 11: Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI): recent contract wins

Table 12: NHIndustries (NHI): Recent Contract Wins

Table 13: Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd: Alliances

Table 14: Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co., Ltd.: Recent Contract Wins

Table 15: AgustaWestland: Alliances

Table 16: AgustaWestland: Recent Contract Wins

Table 17: Boeing: Alliances

Table 18: Boeing: Recent Contract Wins

Table 19: Sikorsky: Alliances

Table 20: Sikorsky: Recent Contract Wins

Table 21: Russian Helicopters, JSC: Alliances

Table 22: Russian Helicopters, JSC: Recent Contract Wins

Table 23: MD Helicopters: Alliances

Table 24: MD Helicopters: Recent Contract Wins

Table 25: Turkish Aerospace Industries: Alliances

Table 26: Turkish Aerospace Industries: Recent Contract Wins

Table 27: Enstrom Helicopter Corporation: Recent Contract Wins

Table 28: Sagem.: Alliances

Table 29: Sagem: Recent Contract Awards

Table 30: Lockheed Martin Corporation.: Alliances

Table 31: Lockheed Martin Corporation: Recent Contract Wins

Table 32: Rolls Royce: Alliances

Table 33: Rolls Royce: Recent Contract Wins

Table 34: Helibras: Alliances

Table 35: Helibras: Recent Contract Wins



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