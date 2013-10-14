Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile



This report offers detailed analysis of the global Military Rotorcraft market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Military Rotorcraft market.



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Summary



"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Military Rotorcraft, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Military Rotorcraft programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



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"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Military Rotorcraft spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading Military Rotorcraft programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Country Analysis - Rotorcraft Market

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.1.1 Medium and heavy lift transport helicopters expected to constitute the largest market share in the US

2.1.2 Multi-mission helicopters to account for the second largest segment of expenditure in the US

2.1.3 Attack helicopters to witness marginal growth over the forecast period

2.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.2.1 Canada to spend US$2.6 billion on the procurement and maintenance of transport helicopters during the forecast period

2.2.2 Procurement of maritime helicopters to constitute the second highest expenditure in the military helicopters category

2.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.3.1 German transport helicopter market to witness highest expenditure during the forecast period

2.3.2 Attack helicopters expected to account for the second largest segment in the German rotorcraft market

2.4 UK Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.4.1 Multi-mission rotorcraft expected to account for the highest expenditure in the UK

2.4.2 Chinook platform to drive the UK MoD\'s expenditure on transport helicopters

2.4.3 Attack helicopters expected to account for the third largest segment in the UK

2.5 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.5.1 Russian attack helicopter market to witness highest expenditure during the forecast period

2.5.2 Procurement of Mi-8 helicopters to drive the transport helicopter segment

2.6 China Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.6.1 Multi-mission helicopter market in China to account for the highest segment of expenditure over the forecast period

2.6.2 Chinese expenditure on attack helicopters expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period

2.7 South Korea Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.7.1 Attack helicopters expected to account for the largest segment of expenditure over the forecast period

2.7.2 Market for transport helicopters to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% over the forecast period

2.7.3 Maritime helicopters expected to account for the third largest segment of expenditure over the forecast period

2.8 India Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.8.1 Multi-mission rotorcraft to account for the highest expenditure over the forecast period

2.8.2 Expenditure on maritime helicopters to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period

2.8.1 Attack helicopters to account for the third largest segment of Indian expenditure

2.9 The UAE Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.9.1 Attack helicopter market to be robust over the forecast period

2.9.2 Procurement of Chinooks to drive transport helicopters segment in the UAE

2.1 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.10.1 Attack helicopters expected to account for the largest segment of expenditure in Saudi Arabia

2.10.2 Multi-mission helicopters to account for the second largest segment in Saudi Arabia

2.11 Brazil Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.11.1 Brazilian expenditure on transport helicopters to form the majority of the total expenditure on military helicopters

2.11.2 Multi-mission helicopters to account for the second largest segment in the Brazilian military helicopter market

2.12 Venezuela Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.12.1 Venezuelan expenditure on transport helicopters between 2015 and 2020

2.12.2 Venezuela expected to spend on Russian made attack helicopters during the forecast period

2.13 South African Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.13.1 Multi-mission helicopters to account for a major portion of expenditure by South Africa

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Leading Rotorcraft Markets and Top Three Segments

Table 2: US Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 3: Key US Rotorcraft Programs

Table 4: Canadian Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 5: Key Canadian Military Rotorcraft Programs

Table 6: German Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 7: Key German Rotorcraft Programs

Table 8: UK Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 9: Major UK Rotorcraft Programs

Table 10: Russian Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 11: Major Russian Rotorcraft Programs

Table 12: Chinese Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 13: Major Chinese Rotorcraft Programs

Table 14: South Korean Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 15: Major South Korean Rotorcraft Programs

Table 16: Indian Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 17: Major Indian Rotorcraft Programs

Table 18: The UAE Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 19: Key UAE Rotorcraft Programs

Table 20: Saudi Arabian Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 21: Major Saudi Arabian Rotorcraft Programs

Table 22: Brazilian Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 23: Key Brazilian Rotorcraft Programs

Table 24: Venezuela Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 25: Key Venezuela Rotorcraft Programs

Table 26: The South African Rotorcraft Market Overview

Table 27: Key South African Rotorcraft Programs



Figure 1: Rotorcraft Market in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 2: Rotorcraft Market by Category in the US (%), 2013-2023

Figure 3: Transport Helicopter Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 4: Multi-mission Helicopter Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 5: Attack Helicopter Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023



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Figure 6: Rotorcraft Market in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 7: Rotorcraft Market Split by Sector in Canada (%), 2013-2023

Figure 8: Transport Helicopter Market Size in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 9: Maritime Helicopter Market Size in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 10: Rotorcraft Market in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 11: Rotorcraft Market Split by Sector in Germany (%), 2013-2023

Figure 12: Transport Helicopter Market Size in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 13: Attack Helicopter Market Size in Germany (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 14: Rotorcraft Market in the UK (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 15: Rotorcraft Market Split by Sector in the UK (%), 2013-2023

Figure 16: Multi-mission Rotorcraft Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 17: Transport Helicopter Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 18: Attack Helicopter Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 19: Rotorcraft Market in the Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 20: Rotorcraft Market By Category in Russia (%), 2013-2023

Figure 21: Attack Helicopter Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 22: Transport Helicopter Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 23: Rotorcraft Market in China (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 24: Rotorcraft Market Split by Sector in China (%), 2013-2023

Figure 25: Multi-mission Helicopter Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 26: Attack Helicopter Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 27: Rotorcraft Market in South Korea (US$ billion), 2013-2023

Figure 28: Rotorcraft Market Split by Sector in South Korea (%), 2013-2023

Figure 29: Attack Helicopter Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 30: Transport Helicopter Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 31: Maritime Helicopter Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 32: Rotorcraft Market in India (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 33: Rotorcraft Market in India by Sector (%), 2013-2023

Figure 34: Multi-mission Helicopter Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 35: Maritime helicopter Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 36: Attack Helicopter Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 37: Rotorcraft Market in the UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 38: Rotorcraft Market Split By Category in the UAE (%), 2013-2023

Figure 39: Attack Helicopter Market Size in the UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 40: Transport Helicopter Market Size in the UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 41: Rotorcraft Market in Saudi Arabia (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 42: Attack Helicopter Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 43: Multi-mission Helicopter Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 44: Rotorcraft Market in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 45: Rotorcraft Market Split By Category in Brazil (%), 2013-2023

Figure 46: Transport Helicopter Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 47: Multi-mission Rotorcraft Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 48: Rotorcraft Market in Venezuela (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 49: Rotorcraft Market Split by Sector in Venezuela (%), 2013-2023

Figure 50: Transport Helicopters Market Size in Venezuela (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 51: Attack Helicopters Market Size in Venezuela (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 52: Rotorcraft Market in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 53: Rotorcraft Market Split By Category in South Africa (%), 2013-2023

Figure 54: Multi-mission Helicopter Market Size in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023



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