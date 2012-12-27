Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 66.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for high-capacity mobile backhaul solutions. The Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of gigabit-per-second wireless equipment. However, the range barrier in millimeter wave equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BridgeWave Communications Inc., E-Band Communications Corp., and NEC Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aviat Networks Inc., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., and Proxim Wireless Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



