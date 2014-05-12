Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Millimeter Wave Equipment

Millimeter wave solutions transmit signals over radio waves at wavelengths in the range of 1-10 mm. Such solutions find applications in mobile backhaul around the world. Its applications at high bandwidth have an edge over counterparts in terms of wireless broadband transmission and range. Millimeter solutions offer high data capacity and improved beam width, which enhances communications.

Analysts forecast the Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 61.25 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market has been segmented in terms of geography and corresponding market size and forecast have been provided.

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Millimeter Wave Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

BridgeWave Communications

E-Band Communications Corp.

Siklu Inc.

Sub10 Systems Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aviat Networks Inc.

ECI Telecom Ltd.

Farran Technology Ltd.

Fujitsu

GigaBeam Corp.

Hittite Microwave Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intracom Telecom

K&G Spectrum Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Lightpointe Communications Inc.

Loea Corp.

Microsemi Corp.

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Millitech Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Pulse~Link Inc.

SIAE Microelettronica SpA

Smiths Group plc

Tensorcom Inc.

Vubiq Inc.

WASA Millimeter Wave AB

Wireless Excellence Ltd.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Demand for Small Cell Backhaul.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Range Barrier of Millimeter Wave Equipment.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Demand from Emerging Countries.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BridgeWave Communications, E-Band Communications Corp., Siklu Inc., Sub10 Systems Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd., Farran Technology Ltd., Fujitsu, GigaBeam Corp., Hittite Microwave Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom Telecom , K&G Spectrum Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Lightpointe Communications Inc., Loea Corp., Microsemi Corp., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Millitech Inc., Millivision Technologies , Northrop Grumman Corp., Pulse~Link Inc., SIAE Microelettronica SpA, Smiths Group plc, Tensorcom Inc., Vubiq Inc.,WASA Millimeter Wave AB, Wireless Excellence Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154135/global-millimeter-wave-equipment-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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