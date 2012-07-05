Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of Kyphoplasty segment. The Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market also been witnessing the introduction of lower-pressure injections. However, technical disadvantages of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include DePuy Spine inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Holdings Inc. the report also includes other vendors such as Alphatec Spine Inc., Carefusion Corp., AOI Medical Inc., Benvenue Medical Inc., Biomet Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Bonesupport AB and Crosstrees Medical Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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