Global Mining and Construction Machinery Market to 2018 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Global Mining and Construction Machinery Market to 2018 - Market Size, Growth, and Forecasts in Nearly 60 Countries is a comprehensive publication that enables readers the critical perspectives to be able to evaluate the world market for mining and construction machinery. The publication provides the market size, growth and forecasts at the global level as well as for the following countries:



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Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam



The market data covers the years 2007-2018. The major questions answered in this comprehensive publication include:



What is the global market size for mining and construction machinery?

What is the mining and construction machinery market size in nearly 60 different countries?

Are the markets growing or decreasing?

How are the markets divided into different kinds of products?

How are different product groups developing?



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The market information includes the total market size for mining and construction machinery as well as the market size and trends for the following kinds of products:



Front end shovel loaders

360-degree excavators and shovels

Wheeled angledozers and bulldozers

Crawler angledozers and bulldozers

Self-propelled tamping machinery and road rollers

Other tamping and compacting machinery

Concrete and mortar mixers

Off-highway dumpers

Self-propelled levellers and graders

Scrapers



The publication is designed for companies who want to gain a comprehensive perspective on the global mining and construction machinery market. This publication makes it easy to compare across different countries and product groups to be able to find new market opportunities and make more profitable business decisions.



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