Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mining Chemicals Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mining Chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing level of complications in the mineral ore extraction processes over the globe. The Global Mining Chemicals market has also been witnessing increasing applications in the Explosives & Drillings sector. However, the uncertain growth and low profitability of the Mining industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Mining Chemicals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa & the Middle East; it also covers the Global Mining Chemicals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are AECI Ltd., BASF Ltd., Clariant AG, and Cytec Industries Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry AB, Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Orica Ltd., and SNF FloMin, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AECI Ltd., BASF Ltd., Clariant AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry AB, Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Orica Ltd., SNF FloMin, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145396/global-mining-chemicals-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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