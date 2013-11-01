Global Mining Chemicals Market Will Rise at a CAGR of 7.75% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Global Mining Chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing level of complications in the mineral ore extraction processes over the globe. The Global Mining Chemicals market has also been witnessing increasing applications in the Explosives & Drillings sector. However, the uncertain growth and low profitability of the Mining industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Mining Chemicals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa & the Middle East; it also covers the Global Mining Chemicals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AECI Ltd., BASF Ltd., Clariant AG, and Cytec Industries Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry AB, Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Orica Ltd., and SNF FloMin, Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1 Mineral Ore Deposits have Become Complicated

6.2.2 Rapid Industrialization in the Emerging Markets Driving Growth for the Metal Extractions

6.2.3 Increasing Coal Requirement is Expected to Drive More Demand for Explosive Chemicals Globally

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Mining Chemicals Market by Application 212

7.1.1 Global Chemicals Market by Application 212-216

7.2 Global Explosives and Drilling Chemicals Market 212-216

7.2.1 Market Size and Growth

7.3 Global Mineral Processing Chemicals Market 212-216

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Water and Water Treatment Chemicals Market 212-216

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



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