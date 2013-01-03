Global Mining Equipment Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Mining Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.66 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing demand from developing countries. The Global Mining Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the need to meet emission standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mining Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mining Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB, Joy Global Inc., and Atlas Copco AB.

Other vendors are Metso Corp., Boart Longyear Ltd., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo AB, ThyssenKrupp AG, and Liebherr-International AG.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



