Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mining Equipment Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Mining equipment is used to extract various minable resources such as metals, coal, and minerals from the earth. Mining companies use mining equipment to extract mined products such as iron ore, titanium, bauxite, and copper; gravels, sand, platinum, gold, coal, and salt; and various non-metallic products. Mining equipment includes trucks, dozers, loaders, borers, coal and core drillers, stationary and portable crushers, dryers, feeders, hydraulic pumps, conveyor belts, and compressors.



Analysts forecast the Global Mining Equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 8.08 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Mining Equipment market can be segmented into three by application: Metal mining, Coal Mining, Mineral Mining.



Global Mining Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, the APAC region and the ROW; it also covers the Global Mining Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- Europe



- APAC



- ROW



Key Vendors



- Atlas Copco AB



- Caterpillar Inc.



- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.



- Joy Global



- Komatsu Ltd.



- Sanvik Mining



Other Prominent Vendors







- Metso Corp.



- Boart Longyear Ltd.



- FLSmidth & Co. A/S



- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.



- Kennametal Inc.



- Volvo AB



- ThyssenKrupp AG



- Liebherr-International AG



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Mining Activities in the Global Scenario.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Need for High Levels of Initial Investment



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for Energy-saving Equipment



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156821/global-mining-equipment-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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