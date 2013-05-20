"Global Mining Industry Policy Review, Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Global Mining Industry Policy Review, Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- "Global Mining Policy Review" is a detailed report on the different regulatory changes that have taken place in the mining sector globally in Q4 2012.
Scope
- The report provides a synopsis of changes in policy globally in Q4 2012, which has a bearing on the mining industry across commodities.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain an understanding of the policy changes during Q4 2012 and its possible effects on the mining industry.
- The report covers changes in policy in countries and provinces such as in China, British Colombia, Queensland, uranium deposits in Inner Mongolia, amendment of mining laws in Liberia, Afghanistan's mining sector investments, Ontario's revision of mining rules, Indian ocean basin mine site, Sudan and Saudi Arabia's deep water mining in Red Sea basin, Fortescue Metals Group's challenge to Australia's MRRT amongst others.
