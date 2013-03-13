Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Product Synopsis



“Global Mining Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how global mining industry companies' marketing expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, marketing expenditure trends, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers in the global mining industry. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, capital expenditure, staff hiring and key factors for marketing agency selection in the global mining industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global mining industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and sizes.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global mining industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global mining industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global mining industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within global mining industry. The report also identifies global mining industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, MandA and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global mining industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



The average size of annual marketing budgets of mining industry suppliers was recorded at US$3.3 million in 2012, and has decreased to US$2.5 million in 2013. Mining suppliers that operate in Asia-Pacific have the highest average budgets of US$4.5 million in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



'Market uncertainty', 'falling demand', 'responding to pricing pressure' and 'retention or recruitment of skilled staff' are identified by respondents as the pressing business concerns in the global mining industry. Among buyers, 50% of respondents rate 'market uncertainty' as the important business concern in 2013, while 42% highlight 'falling demand'. Among suppliers, 'market uncertainty' and 'responding to pricing pressure' are considered the significant business challenges in 2013, according to 57% and 36% of respondents respectively.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Global Mining Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how mining industry companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global mining industry suppliers and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of global mining industry buyers and suppliers and MandA activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.”



