Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- This updated TMR report provides an overview of advanced "Mixed Signal System-On-Chip Market" System-on-Chip is a technology that involves integrating several electronic components on a single IC chip to form an electronic system. Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) is a relatively new category in SoC which is designed for a mixed signal. The global MxSoC industry has shown remarkable progress in the recent years and is also showing attractive global market potential for the future. The global MxSoC market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for multi-core technologies and the emerging smartphones market. The embedded graphics industry will also act as a driver for the global MxSoC market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global MxSoC market are inconsistent growth of the DSP SoC market and rising issues in migration of technology nodes. The rapidly growing tablet PCs market and the emerging trend of digital television and set-top boxes will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global MxSoC market.



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The global MxSoC market can be segmented into three major categories, by design architecture, by technology, and by applications.



Segmentation On The Basis Of Design Architecture



By Product



- Standard Cell Based Mixed Signal SOC

- Embedded Mixed Signal SOC



By Fabrication Technology



- Full Custom Mixed Signal SOC

- Semi Custom Mixed Signal SOC



By Processor Types



- Configurable Processors

- Arm Processors

- Soft Instructions Processors

- Multi Core Processors

- Digital Signal Processors



The market can also be segmented into two major categories on the basis of technology nodes into mature processes; deep sub-micron, advanced deep sub-micron and copper interconnect processes. It can be segmented on the basis of applications into sectors such as computers, industrial, automotive, medical, ICT, consumer electronics, military and aerospace, and RF applications.



Some of the market players in this industry are Apple Inc., Marvell Technology Group, Intel Corporation, Arm Holdings PLC, Elpida Memory Inc., LSI Corporation, MIPS Technologies Inc., Palmchip Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, and Qualcomm Incorporated.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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