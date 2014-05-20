Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global MMO Game Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering



MMO games or massively multiplayer online games refer to videogames that allow a large number of players to participate simultaneously over an internet connection. These games usually take place in a shared world that the gamer can access after purchasing or installing the game software. MMOs usually have at least one persistent world that continues to exist even after users have exited the world and changes made to the world state by its users remain intact. These games can be found for most network-capable platforms, including the personal computer, video game console, or smartphones and other mobile devices.



Analysts forecast the Global MMO Game market will grow at a CAGR of 11.06 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



MMO games can be classified into 15 types based on the type of game play into MMORPG, MMOBA, MMORTS, MMOFPS, MMOSG (Sports), MMOR, MMORG/MMODG, MMOMG, MMOSG (Social), MMOBBG/MMOBBRPG, MMOPG, MMOCCG, MMOARG, MMOTBSG, MMOSG (Stimulation), and MMORPG



Global MMO Game Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, the EMEA and APAC regions, and Latin America; it also covers the Global MMO Game market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- North America



- EMEA



- APAC



- Latin America



Key Vendors



- Activision Blizzard Inc.



- Electronic Arts Inc.



- Giant Interactive Group Inc.



- NCSOFT Corp.



- Nexon Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Actuate Corp. (A Birt Company)



- Aeria Games and Entertainment Inc.



- Ankama Games



- CCP hf



- Changyou.com Ltd.



- CipSoft GmbH



- Cryptic Studios Inc.



- eGames Inc.



- gPotato



- Jagex Games Studio



- Joymax



- NetEase Inc.



- OGPlanet



- Perfect World Co. Ltd.



- Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd.



- Softnyx Ltd.



- Sony Online Entertainment LLC



- Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.



- Tencent Holdings Ltd.



- Turbine Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Rapidly Changing Demographics of Gamers.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Emergence of Smartphones and Tablets.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Development of Hardware Platforms.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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