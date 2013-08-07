Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Ad Spending Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Ad Spending market to grow at a CAGR of 44.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of smartphone users. The Global Mobile Ad Spending market has also been witnessing an increase in in-app advertising. However, increasing privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Mobile Ad Spending Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Mobile Ad Spending market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Google Inc., and Pandora Media Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Millenial Media Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

