Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 1.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the proliferation of small cells. The Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment market has also been witnessing the evolution of heterogeneous networks and backhaul solutions. However, the delay in setting-up LTE ecosystem could hamper the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Nokia Siemens Networks.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Actelis Networks Inc., Adtran Inc., Adva Optical Networking SE, Alvarion Ltd., Aviat Networks Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BridgeWave Communications Inc., Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd., Canoga Perkins Corp., Celtro Ltd., Ciena Corp., DragonWave Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd., FairPoint Communications, Fujitsu Network Communications Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., MRV Communications Inc., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., OneAccess Networks SA, Overture Networks Inc. (Formerly known as Hatteras Networks Inc.), Qualcomm, RAD Data Communications Ltd., SkyFiber Inc., SoftBank Corp., Sprint Nextel Corp., Taqua LLC, Telco Systems Inc., Tellabs Inc., Transmode A.B., and Verizon.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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