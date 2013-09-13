Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Backhaul Test Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Backhaul Test Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inexorable rise of data traffic. The Global Mobile Backhaul Test Equipment market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of millimeter-wave solutions. However, the increasing complexity of telecom networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Backhaul Test Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Backhaul Test Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Danaher Corp., Exfo Inc., Ixia, JDS Uniphase Corp., and Spirent Communications plc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Accedian Networks Inc., Aircom International, Anite plc, Azimuth Systems, Rohde & Schwarz, and VeEX Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142011/global-mobile-backhaul-test-equipment-market-2012-2016.html