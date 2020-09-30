Global Mobile Banking Market Forecast Revised as COVID-19 Estimated to Hold a Huge Impact on Sales in 2020 : American Express Company, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Mobile banking refers to an internet-based facility provided by a bank or other financial institutions, allowing users to conduct financial transactions remotely using a mobile device. In addition, it typically operates across mobile web or applications developed for iPhone, android, or other devices. Mobile banking is also used for transferring money from one account to another and depositing a check by taking a picture, which is prominently provided feature for mobile banking in the market.



The technological advancements in mobile banking such as the delivery of personalized real-time customer service via smart bots and rise in usage of mobile devices allowing users to obtain instant customer assistance, drive the market growth. However, less adoption of mobile banking application due to lack of proper connectivity, and unavailability of proper network infrastructure in developing countries, is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, utilization of chatbots, and other services is expected to improve consumer engagements which fuel the growth of the market.



A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.



Key players in the global Mobile Banking market:

- American Express Company

- Bank of America Corporation

- BNP Paribas S.A.

- Citigroup Inc.

- Crédit Agricole Group

- HSBC Holdings plc

- JPMorgan Chase & Co.

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

- Société Générale S.A.

- Wells Fargo & Company



Key Market Segmentation:



- By Transaction

o Consumer-to-consumer

o Consumer-to-business



- By Platform

o Android

o iOS

o Others



Key benifits for stakeholders:

- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile banking market share with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the transaction and platform across the globe.

- Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the mobile banking market forecast.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026



In addition, the Mobile Banking market research report also offers a deep analysis on the recently adopted growth strategies for business expansion. Businesses can expand their business geographically and also focus on the expansion of their serving verticals. In this way, they will help boost overall Mobile Banking market growth and make business progress as well. Some of the commonly adopted strategies in the Mobile Banking market include partnership, developments, new product launches, and mergers and acquisition.



