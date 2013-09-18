Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Broadband Market in Public Safety 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Broadband in Public Safety market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for enhanced mission-critical operations. The Global Mobile Broadband in Public Safety market has also been witnessing the increasing dependence on video feature of handheld devices as a tactical communication option. However, the lack of interoperability among several broadband technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Mobile Broadband in Public Safety Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Mobile Broadband in Public Safety market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key companies active in this space include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Alvarion Ltd., Cassidian SAS (EADS NV owned), Cisco System Inc., Ericsson A.B. (formerly known as Belair Networks Inc.), Firetide Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Harris Corp., IBM Corp., Inmarsat plc, Intelsat S.A, Iridium Communications Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mesh Dynamics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Netmotion Wireless Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Alvarion Ltd., Cassidian SAS (EADS NV owned), Cisco System Inc., Ericsson A.B. (formerly known as Belair Networks Inc.), Firetide Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Harris Corp., IBM Corp., Inmarsat plc, Intelsat S.A, Iridium Communications Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mesh Dynamics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Netmotion Wireless Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142401/global-mobile-broadband-market-in-public-safety-2012-2016.html