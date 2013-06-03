Global Mobile Broadband Market Internet Provider Device Plans - New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Wireless broadband will be an integral and essential part of any advanced digital infrastructure. The mobile broadband market is also fast becoming a major income revenue stream for the providers, having taken over the mobile voice sector. But increased usage has caused data traffic jams on the 3G networks as the infrastructure was not designed for the rapid increase of traffic over the last couple of years. Anticipation of this growing demand has resulted in LTE becoming the fastest developing mobile technology to date and by the end of 2013, it is expected there will be over 230 LTE networks launched in over 80 countries.



This annual report offers a wealth of information on the Global Mobile Broadband Market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mobile-broadband-a-key-focus-for-industry-and-society-report.html) and is a valuable resource of insights, examples and trends. It provides information on the key statistics, supported by analysis and cases studies.



Turning towards the developing economies, it is important to acknowledge that mobile broadband will be the only way for telecoms to truly advance as there is little or no fixed infrastructure in place. This is not just important for telecoms – but also for the important economic and social development of these markets, as it provides opportunities to access m-commerce services, m-banking; m-health, education and so on. Mobile broadband is already having a huge impact in the developing world and national governments and international agencies are recognising the enormous potential in utilising mobile infrastructure for a far more efficient, effective and productive delivery of their services.



With mobile broadband now being embraced around the world - mobile commerce has become one of the hottest sectors and it is gaining importance for a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, IT, finance, retail and the media, as well as for end-users. It works best in those areas where it can emphasise the core virtue of mobile networks – convenience. The enormous success of smart phones is linked to the Apps which are available and increasingly commercial models will be linked to these apps - which will result in further spectacular growth in m-commerce.



Key highlights:



Since the arrival of the iPhone in 2007, the platform has ceased being the network – it has become the smartphone. This is the most fundamental change in the history of the mobile market.

By 2017 it is predicted that global mobile data traffic will have increased to well over a hundred exabytes a year.

Wireless broadband and FttH will develop, in a complementary and harmonious way.

By early 2013, there were at least 145 LTE networks in commercial operation around the world.

WiFi has established itself as the quiet achiever – while all the attention has been focused on developments in the mobile 4G market; WiFi is delivering broadband access to millions of people – free!

The United States and Japan are home to the most mobile broadband subscriptions in the OECD.

In 2013 in New Zealand; mobile broadband roaming data caps being trialled to reduce Bill Shock.

The mobile broadband market in Australia often becomes data saturated. In order to ease congestion, the mobile network operators have been progressively updating, expanding and rolling out faster networks to support the data explosion.

Practically all LAC markets have operating HSPA networks with the exception of Belize, Cuba, and a few Caribbean island nations. Altogether, there are 90 HSPA networks operating in 37 countries.

The M-Pesa mobile banking service in Kenya carries about 20% of the country's entire GDP.

LTE tightens its grip on the Middle East mobile broadband market.



