Global Mobile Collaboration Market: Grow at a CAGR of 11.95 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Global Mobile Collaboration Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Product Offering

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Mobile Collaboration Framework

4.2 Mobile Collaboration Services

4.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Five Forces Analysis

5. Geographical Segmentation

6. Vendor Landscape

7. Buying Criteria

8. Market Growth Drivers



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mobile-collaboration-market-2012-2016-report.html



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Mobile Collaboration market to grow at a CAGR of 11.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved productivity of employees. The Global Mobile Collaboration market has also been witnessing the easy availability of cloud solutions. However, the increasing concern over data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Mobile Collaboration Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Mobile Collaboration market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corp., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aastra Technologies Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent SA, BroadSoft Inc., Good Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., ShoreTel Inc., and Siemens AG.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mobile-collaboration-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com