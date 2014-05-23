Global Mobile Commerce Solutions and Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Mobile Commerce Solutions Market" Research Report 2014



Mobile commerce is exploding with solutions, applications, and services driven by emerging technologies, use cases, and business models. M-commerce is quite different from traditional e-commerce as the ecosystem and value chain are more dynamic and are evolving in a different manner than e-commerce as a whole.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mobile-commerce-solutions-and-market-opportunities



This report bundle is the most comprehensive research covering the market for Mobile Commerce Solutions and Market Opportunities. It addresses all key aspects of mobile commerce including contactless payments via NFC and other methods, the relationship between digital advertising and commerce, the effect of social networks and location on commerce, advanced technologies for commerce, and more.



This report package includes any/all Mind Commerce mobile commerce related reports through May 2014. See Table of Contents for details.



Target Audience:



Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Content and Applications Aggregators

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/20704



Table of Contents:



This report package includes:



Mobile Commerce 2014

Market for Mobile Payment Solutions: User Interfaces, Wallets, and Banking 2014 - 2019

Mobile Location-based Marketing Solutions Analysis and Market Forecast 2013-2018

Solutions to Improve Sales, Optimize Shopper Engagement, and Combat \"Showrooming\"

Mobile Location Commerce 2013 - 2018

Mobile Payments: The Market for Travelers, Unbanked, and No/Low Credit Users

The Future of Mobile Payments: Continuation of Commerce during Global Economic Crisis

Mobile Commerce in Virtual and Augmented Reality

Mobile Commerce Technologies

Mobile Commerce in the Cloud: The Impact of Cloud-based Operations on Mobile Business Models and Operations



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