Global Mobile Device Management Market Will Reach USD 20.97 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 27.22%

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Global Mobile Device Management Market



The global Mobile Device Management Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Mobile Device Management Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.



Global Mobile Device Management Market was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 27.22%.



Smartphones and several other mobile devices have become a part of daily life. These devices are vulnerable to threats regarding security. Mobile device management is a type of software employed by IT departments to secure, monitor, and store information about mobile devices. Many organizations make use of third-party mobile device management software for managing its mobile devices.



Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Mobile-Device-Management-Market/request-sample



Increase in adoption of cloud based deployment by the small and medium size enterprises is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global device management market growth. Cloud based solutions empower the information technology team with functionality such as to enroll, manage, protect, and lock devices from a remote location. Modern mobile devices use various operating systems which demands regular firmware updates of their platforms for smooth functioning of the devices. Furthermore, the integration of mobile device management capabilities into the UEM suite will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in productivity of both enterprises and employees will propel the Global Mobile Device Management Market growth during this analysis period.



However, high initial investment during the deployment in the infrastructure is major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global device management market growth. Also, compliance with stringent rules and regulations will affect the market growth over the forecast period.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM, BLACKBERRY, MICROSOFT, MOBILEIRON, VMWARE, CITRIX SYSTEMS, SOPHOS, SAP, and GOOGLE



Market Taxonomy



By Solution



- Application Management

- Device Management

- Security Management



By Deployment Type



- On-Premise

- Cloud



By End User



- Telecom & Information

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Retail

- Government

- Manufacturing

- Others



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Mobile-Device-Management-Market/ask-for-discount



About QualiKet Research

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.