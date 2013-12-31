Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Global Mobile DRAM Market 2014-2018



Global Mobile DRAM market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4

percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile DRAMs in smartphones. The Global Mobile DRAM market has also been witnessing the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the declining ASP of mobile DRAMs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Mobile DRAM Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, EMEA, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Mobile DRAM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key

vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., and Sony Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the ey vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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