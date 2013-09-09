Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Gaming Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 27.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of smartphones and tablets to play games. The Global Mobile Gaming market has also been witnessing the evolution of mobile gaming analytics. However, the use of pirated versions of mobile games could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Mobile Gaming Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Latin America, the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Electronic Arts Inc., Gameloft S.A., and Rovio Entertainment Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Activision Blizzard, Cellufun, Disney Interactive, Digital Chocolate, Gamelion, GameHouse, Glu Games Inc., GungHo Entertainment, HandyGames, India Games, Kabam, KilooApS, Minh Chau Corp., Namco Bandai Games Inc., ngmoco Inc., Oberon Media, PopCap Games, Punch Entertainment, Redboss, SYBO Games, and Zynga Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Electronic Arts Inc., Gameloft S.A., and Rovio Entertainment Ltd.; Activision Blizzard, Cellufun, Disney Interactive, Digital Chocolate, Gamelion, GameHouse, Glu Games Inc., GungHo Entertainment, HandyGames, India Games, Kabam, KilooApS, Minh Chau Corp., Namco Bandai Games Inc., ngmoco Inc., Oberon Media, PopCap Games, Punch Entertainment, Redboss, SYBO Games, and Zynga Inc.



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