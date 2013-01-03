Global Mobile Health Application Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Health Application market to grow at a CAGR of 40.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing adoption of smartphones and social networking sites. The Global Mobile Health Application market has also been witnessing the increasing development of new healthcare applications. However, the low penetration of smartphones and broadband in rural and semi-urban areas could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Health Application Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Health Application market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epocrates Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Voxiva Inc., WellDoc Inc., Preventice Inc., Axeda Corp., Skyscape Inc., PharmaSecure Inc., NeuroVigil Inc., Massive Health Inc., Denver Health and Hospital Inc., DoApps Inc., BL Healthcare Inc., Ingenious Med, Inc., ObTech Medical Corp., QxMD Software Inc., Alliance Healthcare Inc., AirStrip Technlogies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91915/global-mobile-health-application-market-2011-2015.html