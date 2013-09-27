Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Health Solution Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Health Solution market to grow at a CAGR of 42.40 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Mobile Health Solution market has also been witnessing a shift from consumer applications to enterprise applications. However, the high cost of delivering healthcare services in developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Health Solution Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Health Solution market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Athenahealth Inc., and GE Healthcare.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AirStrip Technlogies Inc., Alliance Healthcare Inc., Axeda Corp., BL Healthcare Inc., Denver Health and Hospital Inc., DoApps Inc., Ingenious Med Inc., Massive Health Inc., NeuroVigil Inc., ObTech Medical Corp., PharmaSecure Inc., Preventice Inc., QxMD Software Inc., Skyscape Inc., Voxiva Inc., and WellDoc Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142866/global-mobile-health-solution-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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