Global Mobile Marketing Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Mobile Marketing Market:
Executive Summary
Global Mobile Marketing Market is valued approximately at USD 53 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Mobile marketing is a type of multi-channel, digital marketing strategy which emphasized at achieving a certain type of audience on their tablets, smartphones or any other associated devices across websites, MMS and SMS, e-mail, social media, or mobile applications for news and promotion of the product. There are various mobile marketing channels and involve tradeshows, technology and billboards. The mobile marketing channels are the swiftest growing mean to link up with the audience since consumers examine text messages more commonly than e-mails. Effective mobile marketing means recognizing the mobile audience, designing or developing content with mobile platforms as per the need of consumers and marketing strategic use of mobile applications and SMS/MMS marketing. Increasing number of smartphone users, growth of social media and advertising, along with surging need for mobile web and mobile applications are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, smartphone shipments reached to over 467 million units in China, accounting for about 31.8% of the total volume of smartphone shipments worldwide. The number of smartphone users in China is likely to reach about 1.1 billion by 2019 with as many as 63% of the smartphone owners. Also, as per Pew Research it was estimated that more than 5 billion people has mobile devices in 2016 globally. This in turn is projected to leverage the adoption of Mobile Marketing among the end-use applications. However, strict government regulations associated with mobile ads aided with security and privacy concerns are the few factors that impede the growth of global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Mobile Marketing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide presence of mobile marketing service providers coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphone among people across this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment in mobile advertising along with surging number of social media users, especially in India and China, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Asia-Pacific Mobile Marketing market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation
Google Inc.
InMobi
Millennial Media
Marketo
Amobee, Inc.
Flurry, Inc.
Oracle Corp.
SAS Institute Inc.
Chartboost, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Mobile Web
SMS
Location-Based Marketing
QR Codes
Others
By Enterprise Size:
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By End-User:
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Mobile Marketing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Mobile Marketing Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Mobile Marketing Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Mobile Marketing Market Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Mobile Marketing Market, by Solution
Chapter 6. Global Mobile Marketing Market, by Enterprise Size
Chapter 7. Global Mobile Marketing Market, by End-User
Chapter 8. Global Mobile Marketing Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 10. Research Process
